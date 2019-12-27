To the editor:
During the summer of 2000, Dell Erickson was a “guest columnist” to the Sun Post.
His article blasted the Sun Post for promoting mass immigration. At that time, I was serving as the principal at Brooklyn Center High School. On my daily walks through BCHS, I observed children of many colors, including children who had come to America from other countries. I saw their presence in the halls to be a positive. Therefore, I found it alarming and disheartening that Erickson’s article made gross generalizations about “criminal aliens” that were coming to Minnesota.
I responded to his piece by writing, “Principal celebrates immigrants to state.” In it, I stated that there are many good things that have come from America’s history of immigration, and the results of that immigration were walking the halls of BCHS and making positive contributions as BCHS students. On Aug. 9, 2000, Erickson responded to my opinion page piece, as did Wilbert E. Anderson. In their Aug. 9 pieces, both Erickson and Anderson disagreed strongly with my comments about the positive aspects of immigration.
It seemed like the beginning of a “spitting contest,” so I did not respond to their letters. Fast forward to Dec. 12, 2019, Erickson again writes about immigration. This time, instead of blaming the Sun Post, he says, “Rep. Phillips, Democrats ignore and create border problems.” In this letter, Erickson lists his solutions to America’s immigration problems. America’s immigration policies do indeed need major overhauling. No one would argue that. But, giving Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Ilhan Omar and Phillips an F- does not make sense.
For many decades, both sides of the aisle, as well as the occupants of the White House have kicked any immigration policy reform down the road for others to take care of. Erickson’s list of what Rep. Phillips should do about immigration legislation shows that his views haven’t changed since the summer of 2000 and neither have mine. America’s immigration policies do need reform and improvement. But, the presence of legal immigrants in America has been, and always will be, a plus for our country.
George Larson
Brooklyn Park
