To the Editor:
The tragic death of Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old animal care worker, occurred Oct. 10 in St. Paul during a shoot-out. Another recent shoot-out took place in New Hope at a gas station. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. These events highlight an ongoing public health crisis in our communities.
Curbing gun violence is a critical matter of public safety and health. The grieving families of loved ones lost by these senseless acts of violence, along with the innocent injured bystanders, require an urgent call for action from the elected representatives of our communities and state. The League of Women Voters, Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth, Robbinsdale requests that our representatives support restrictions on the sale, possession, and use of firearms by private parties in the State of Minnesota. For more detailed information on the League of Women Voters of Minnesota Program for Action, see LWVMN.org.
Diane Bolter is the chair of The League of Women Voters, Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth, Robbinsdale Action and Advocacy Committee.
