To the Editor:

I’ve known Wally Langfellow for 25 years, and have always considered him “the man who gets things done.” Whether it was coaching youth baseball or basketball, or co-founding Baseball in Benin (an organization that brought baseball to the youth of West Africa), Wally’s passion, energy, and determination got the job done.

That energy will translate well to city government, and that’s why I endorse Wally for mayor of Robbinsdale. He will bring a fresh perspective to city hall, working to preserve Robbinsdale’s great heritage, while also championing the projects that will enhance services and infrastructure for the future. He will do this while also keeping a close eye on the city budget.

Wally will work tirelessly for the citizens of Robbinsdale. I encourage you to vote for him.

