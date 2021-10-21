To the Editor:
Denise La Mere-Anderson knows the importance of studying in-depth the many issues faced by a city council member in order to make an informed decision before voting.
Denise is familiar with how the city works, and has served both as a dedicated volunteer and in the leadership position of chair of the Golden Valley Human Services commission. Golden Valley City Council members represent all residents of the city. Denise is open-minded and interested in everyone’s opinions.
I heard her speak at the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum and was very impressed. She said she has been enjoying door knocking and hearing what people have to say. Denise will be a strong, positive voice on the City Council. She will cast her vote after doing her research and considering both short and long-term effects of any action taken by the council.
Vote for Denise La Mere Anderson to keep our city dynamic, vibrant and competitive.
