To the Editor:
I am excited for my friend and neighbor, Denise La Mere-Anderson, to be running for Golden Valley City Council. I want to share why she will be an excellent councilperson for all of us. Denise is one of the warmest and big-hearted persons I have ever known. I was thrilled when we became coworkers 10 years ago. By getting to work with Denise in human resources I witnessed firsthand what a practical and pragmatic professional she is, and her extensive HR experience is absolutely one of the reasons she is an excellent candidate for council. As a friend, she is steadfast and true, she is the friend who is there for you without asking, she has a sixth sense for compassion and she always has an open door for listening.
What Denise can bring to our Golden Valley City Council is depth and breadth of experiences built on her demonstrated leadership, ability to be both strategic in planning and her skill in execution. She knows how to get things done efficiently, effectively, and collectively. She can do this because she listens deeply to hear other’s points of view and can develop action plans that address true issues, engaging stakeholders proactively and can mediate conflicts as they arise. What I respect about Denise’s style is how she lives out her values – she doesn’t just talk about them. She is a person that will be transparent and create an open environment where any resident can come to her and be genuinely heard. She has been active on various committees and I have seen her interactions, she treats our city staff with the respect and praise that they deserve. This is essential for one of the key issues for her is she wants to renew the community’s vision for public safety by expanding the tools our officers have to respond to crisis situations. When police have a diverse tool kit to respond with, solutions can be better tailored to the situation.
Denise La Mere-Anderson is the right person to represent Golden Valley residents on our city council and she has my vote on Nov. 2.
