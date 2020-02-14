Editor’s note: this letter is in response to the article titled “Early learning gets jump start in new space at BC Schools” in the Jan. 30 edition of the Sun Post.
Early learning is the responsibility and the right of parents, not public schools. Little children belong with their families when learning to manage their emotions and interact socially, not at public schools. Well rounded children come from good families, not from public schools. It is dangerous to let public schools take over the rights and responsibilities of parents.
Mary O’Connor
Brooklyn Center
