To the Editor:
We are writing this letter with thoughtful and enthusiastic support for John Vento and his reelection campaign to the Robbinsdale Area District 281 School Board.
Like John, we are proud and involved supporters of District 281. As residents of Golden Valley for the last 24 years and parents who have raised two children in the district, we have benefited from early education programs all the way through to graduation. We have volunteered countless hours to PTOs/PTAs, classroom initiatives, referendums, school clubs and way too many booster clubs to list. We have attended countless school board meetings and listening sessions, and sent emails to school board members about issues we care about. We have participated in community involvement events and reached out directly to district leaders to offer a different perspective; perspectives that have provided us the opportunity to get involved and have our voices heard.
We have seen firsthand the value of having school board members like John who offer critical experience and skills such as a comprehensive knowledge of school funding, broad information technology background, ability to listen to community members and take appropriate action as well as the willingness to make the tough choices needed to deliver the best education possible to ALL within our district. As parents who chose District 281 for our own children, we have valued school board members who have done the same. This facilitates the shared vision that “we are all in this together.”
As such, we are placing our full support behind John Vento for Robbinsdale Area School Board. His technology background, involvement with the Minnesota Department of Education’s Finance Working Group, his level-headed decision making, ability to listen and react to community concerns and his parent perspective will lead District 281 through this unprecedented time of change and challenge
Join us in voting for John Vento on or before Nov. 3 for Robbinsdale Area School Board. More information can be found at vento4schools.com, on Facebook at Vento4Schools and on Instagram: @vento4schools
