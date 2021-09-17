To the Editor:
Up until 11 years ago I had no idea (or cared) what political party our council members belonged to. Our council elections are supposed to be nonpartisan. Now it seems candidates race to get the DFL endorsement and swear allegiance to progressive left wing ideas such as defunding the police.
Only 1/4 of our population in Golden Valley voted in 2019 and we ended up with a majority of left-wing, progressive council members making policy for the whole city. Does this brand of political extremism represent our residents? We need checks and balances on our council. Joanie is not DFL-endorsed and will not follow any script or agenda just to get and stay elected. She makes up her own mind after researching the facts, meeting with residents and won’t be bullied.
Besides being a political moderate, Joanie has also demonstrated concern and respect for our city employees. On Night to Unite, she always chose to follow the tradition of council members riding along with a police officer in order to get to know him or her better.
She called and congratulated Commander Steve Johnson on his 33 years of service to Golden Valley. Joanie keeps up with many former and present employees of our city. She has told me she has learned from these contacts that all is not well among our work force. We need someone like Joanie on the city council to speak up for our workers and question the manager before things get really bad. One city employee said to me they felt like the city is imploding.
Please Golden Valley get out and vote this time and send a moderate, caring and independent Joanie Clausen back to the city council.
