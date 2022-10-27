The November 2022 elections are upon us. Every vote matters.
Many Minnesota legislator retirements are looming. This means loss of years and years of valuable experience and expertise in the state legislative arena.
We are fortunate to have very qualified legislators running for re-election in the new Senate District 43: Ann Rest (SD43), Mike Freiberg (SD43B), and Cedrick Frazier (SD43A). All three of these legislators have demonstrated dedication, leadership ability and expertise for building a brighter future for Minnesotans. They are valuable changemakers.
I am wholeheartedly supporting Ann Rest and Mike Freiberg with my vote and Cedrick Frazier with my support. While Cedrick is not directly my legislator, he is a key legislator in the Robbinsdale Area School District which serves the area in which I live.
I urge you to vote for these three outstanding legislators who have proven they can get positive things done in the best interests of our communities.
With regard to the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education, my votes go to Sam Sant and Sharon Brooks Green who will bring much needed continuity and commitment to building a high-quality, well-rounded education for our students in these daunting times. Jonas Courneya and Caroline Long will bring fresh perspective and new energy to the school board. My vote will go to them as well.
Vote early or vote on Nov. 8!
Paula J. Beugen served on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education from 1985 to 1994.
