To the Editor:
A letter from Jennifer Griffin-Weisner published on July 16 was filled with implied inflammatory accusations regarding the “Concerned about Robbinsdale Area School District” group.
As a member of that group, I am dismayed that you published such a letter without verifying the writer’s accusations, such as:
“Their audit petition named publicly our Black superintendent and several Black women leaders.”
The petition named no one. The State Auditors’ report named the superintendent and two black women, as well as two white men and one white woman.
She accused some of our group’s (formed in 2019) 2,300+ members of using “aggressive tactics to block levy referendums… an effort deeply rooted in anti-Blackness,” citing a website on a 2007 levy, yet provided no evidence of anyone who did such a thing. . It’s possible that a member might have done something that could be partially as she implies. However, the implication is that this group as a whole or in part used or believed in those tactics, which is false.
Also, when is voting “No” “blocking,” when it might be for financial or other purposes as a concerned resident/taxpayer, versus voting “Yes”?!
She claims the group removed her, because she raised concerns about racism.
The fact is she was removed, per the administrator, because she did nothing to understand our work which revealed significant financial/management issues and hijacked discussions to achieve her agenda.
She suggested that your reporter shouldn’t have implied that our group was racially diverse, because she didn’t interview any persons of color.
That’s a misleading statement based on her uninformed opinion. The father of my children who is Black, friends of mine who are BIPOC and others like them signed the petition. She forgets that four girls of color from Armstrong High School led a student walkout in spring 2019 for teacher support, also part of our group’s efforts.
Finally, she wrote, “Saying something isn’t racist doesn’t make it so.” Well, saying something IS racist doesn’t make it so either. At no point should skin color have anything to do with questioning our district’s finances and management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.