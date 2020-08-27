To the Editor:
As a student of World War II history, especially the Pacific Theater, I read with interest Larry Johnson’s guest column of Aug. 13. I respectfully disagree with his contention that “...vaporizing two cities of Japanese civilians was ... evil and racist...” Japanese soldiers were taught to “fight to the death.” Civilians were also indoctrinated with this fatal teaching. Yes, the total deaths from the two bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were horrific, but this number pales in comparison to the number of estimated U.S. deaths had we invaded the home islands in November 1945, and minuscule compared to the number of Japanese deaths, both military and civilian.
We did the admirable thing by rebuilding Japan. However, had we invaded Japan, rather than destroy cities by air, the damage would have taken many more years to repair, and the charitable attitude of Americans would not have prevailed if we had another million casualties added to our military killed or wounded in action.
