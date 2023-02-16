At the time of writing this letter, there has been no promotion by the Robbinsdale School district for high school musical season. When this letter hits newsstands, the shows will be a week out from curtain, is that timely? Is that when you expect to know and have time to plan to attend?
Cooper - Newsies!
7 p.m. Feb. 23-25
3 p.m. Feb. 26
7 p.m. March 2-3
Armstrong - Cinderella
7 p.m. Feb. 24-25
4 p.m. March 1
7 p.m. March 3
School board meetings: as a community member do you feel you are receiving information/communications as to when meetings are coming up, if you can stream or need to be in-person? How can you communicate with the district if you have an issue?
At the most recent school board meeting (Feb. 6), it was asked if there was an opportunity for the board to talk to community members, so the community can have some input before we sit down and do the superintendent’s review. There was some discussion that this was not done before, and that it was not listed in the contract (where the process that will be used for an evaluation is outlined), however any deviation would have to be mutually agreed.
Newer school board members said they would like to have input from the constituents who gave them a seat at the table “we would really like to have their voice as part of our decision making.”
A more established member of the board stated that “as someone who holds an election certificate from the community, you are the community’s voice at the table when you do the review ... we hold the community’s trust to do that job.”
Hmmmm.
As community members, have you thoughts on the superintendent’s performance? Please email the school board members individually, all School_Board@rdale.org emails hit the district administration’s inbox too.
Please email School_Board@rdale.org, if you would like to see more timely communications about events and meetings, so that the school board can advocate on our behalf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.