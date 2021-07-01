To the Editor:
A big thanks to the Golden Valley and Hennepin County traffic engineers for the fine finishing of the road improvements on Golden Valley Road between Douglas and Rhode Island Avenues. The new vehicle and bike lane striping is a definite and much needed safety improvement!
As one who frequents that route as both a car driver and a bicyclist, I am aware of the high use of that road and the earlier concerns about where, for example, a bike should travel to have the best safety. Now this is clear. Add to the normal volume on that stretch of road the golf course crossings, pedestrians and the occasional rail traffic, and there is plenty of chance for mishaps. The new vehicle and bike path striping is a positive finishing touch.
Next, let’s get the rail grade crossing by the Golden Valley Country Club entrance patched up.
