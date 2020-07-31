To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Sizi Goyah for Brooklyn Center City Council. I believe that Sizi is the best candidate for our council because he understands every aspect of the needs of the community. He is a Brooklyn Center parent, Brooklyn Center teacher, Brooklyn Center coach and community activist, and in all these roles, he has proven himself to be a person who listens to the people.
As the Director of TRIO Educational Talent Search, I have worked with Sizi for many years to ensure that all students receive the same access to educational opportunities. I know that Sizi Goyah, on the Brooklyn Center City Council, will listen to the needs of the community and will work to allocate our city’s resources in the most equitable way. He is a math teacher, after all.
I encourage all of you who reside in the Brooklyn Center area to vote for Sizi Goyah for city council in the upcoming election on August 11.
Lisa Roney
Maple Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.