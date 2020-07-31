To the editor:

I am writing to endorse Sizi Goyah for Brooklyn Center City Council. I believe that Sizi is the best candidate for our council because he understands every aspect of the needs of the community. He is a Brooklyn Center parent, Brooklyn Center teacher, Brooklyn Center coach and community activist, and in all these roles, he has proven himself to be a person who listens to the people.

As the Director of TRIO Educational Talent Search, I have worked with Sizi for many years to ensure that all students receive the same access to educational opportunities. I know that Sizi Goyah, on the Brooklyn Center City Council, will listen to the needs of the community and will work to allocate our city’s resources in the most equitable way. He is a math teacher, after all.

I encourage all of you who reside in the Brooklyn Center area to vote for Sizi Goyah for city council in the upcoming election on August 11.

Lisa Roney

Maple Grove

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments