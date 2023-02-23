I am writing to you because I am concerned about attempts to institute a sales tax in my hometown of Golden Valley. The City Council of Golden Valley voted unanimously to institute a citywide 1.25% sales tax. Before it becomes law, it must be approved by the Minnesota State Legislature, and then voters of Golden Valley.
The tax aims to generate funds to replace the Golden Valley public safety building and to build a new public works building outside of downtown Golden Valley. The tax is expected to raise $6.25 million annually to fund the projects, which would cost about $190.5 million to complete.
I am worried that this tax may cause more harm than good for the community, especially low-income people who will suffer the most from the higher prices. This would be on top of rising prices due to inflation and the effects of the pandemic. Generally, low-income people are also less able to shop outside of Golden Valley.
I fear the sales tax my also detrimentally effect small businesses. It will encourage Golden Valley residents to shop outside of the city and the residents of surrounding cities to not shop here. This will hurt small businesses disproportionately which could result in some of them failing or leaving. This will also disincentivize new business from opening in Golden Valley. It would also heavily effect businesses which sell more expensive goods, such as car dealerships.
The likely economic damage from a sales tax outweighs the potential gain from the revenue such a tax could provide. It would also set a bad precedent of raising taxes whenever the city wants to do a big project. The sales tax is also long-lasting, meaning that even after the approximately 30 years it will take to pay for the projects using the sales tax, it will still be in force.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.