To the Editor:

I am writing to you because I am concerned about attempts to institute a sales tax in my hometown of Golden Valley. The City Council of Golden Valley voted unanimously to institute a citywide 1.25% sales tax. Before it becomes law, it must be approved by the Minnesota State Legislature, and then voters of Golden Valley.

