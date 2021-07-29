To the Editor:
A letter to the editor in the July 15 edition of the Sun Post (“Lighting Options needed on Golden Valley Road”) promoted the idea of adding lighting on Golden Valley Road through the Golden Valley Country Club golf course. I am opposed to that idea. That stretch of road is one of the few local places that offers respite from our overly-lighted city and surrounding environment.
On occasions when we are returning home after dark, it is such a relief to drive along that stretch and not be bombarded by artificial light. There is a serenity with the quiet and dark at that time of day along the golf course. Both human and other animals suffer ill effects from a lack of darkness that has gradually been diminished by excessive lighting along our roads, on digital signage, on downtown skyscrapers and more. People make lengthy trips to “dark sky” destinations around the world. Let’s treasure this short length of unlighted road in our town while we have it. For those traveling along the road at night on bikes or by foot, reflective clothing can help keep them safe.
For an appreciation of the benefits of darkness and how it is endangered, I recommend reading the book “The End of Night – Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light” published by Little, Brown and Company and written by Golden Valley’s own Paul Bogard. Paul speaks nationally and internationally on the topic and his essays have been published in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and numerous other media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.