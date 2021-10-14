To the Editor:
If you find yourself on Golden Valley Road just before you get to the country club, you will see a little white church to the south. That church is home to our historical museum.
It preserves many events that have taken place here. For me, the museum’s most notable attractions are the highlights of some of the Black figures and events that transpired in the city. You can learn about the restrictions established in 1910 to prevent minority homeowners or the case of Oliver Lyle, a jazz musician who was harassed multiple times while traveling to the city to perform. Oliver successfully sued the Golden Valley Police Department for racial profiling.
While a few in the community speak of supposed turmoil at City Hall, Golden Valley is a much different place today. As chair of an informal Golden Valley Black resident advisory group called PRIME (Promoting Race Inclusion for More Equity), I believe the current City Council and administration are leading the way in diversity and inclusion efforts.
Three traits lead me to believe this.
Fund allocation. This month marks the first anniversary of the City of Golden Valley having a diversity and inclusion manager, the first of its kind in the city. A dedicated resource focused on providing inclusive opportunities in programs, policies, and services.
Police and community engagement. I had the honor to sit on the Police Commission Task Force for six months. The force was well represented by fellow community members, city officials, and the chief of police. I can recall many open conversations with them as we dealt with the murder of George Floyd.
Data transparency. If you navigate to the GVPD Window, you will find crime statistics and policies. As community members, we often don’t have access to data, for example, who gets stopped and why. The cities partnership with the GVPD to allow this data is best in class. They are now starting to track mental health statistics as well.
I am excited about the city’s progress and look forward to the new history that will be added to the Golden Valley Historical Society.
