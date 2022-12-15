In response to the Golden Valley investigation about the police... I suggest everyone look at the big picture.
I served on the council for eight years. I have been gone for three years now. Nothing like this happened while I served. Maybe we should ask how we got here?
Yes, it does not sound good, but then the city controls the narrative. What brought us to this? Who determines and labels people racist, etc., when it was stated the way in which the DEI Commission was handled needed work?
What caused the tension and a good police officer to act like this? Why did she feel she had to protect herself by taping everything?
Why was there so much frustration. Compliance is not racist, it is a fact. We did not get here because of one officer’s actions (could this be a result of what was going on... why did so many staff and police leave and did not want to work in Golden Valley any longer?)
This frustration did not just involve the police, it effected other staff as well. This runs much deeper than what we are seeing. Why is our leadership not taking any responsibility for their actions and behavior? Why were (and why are) people afraid to speak up?
This whole investigation was one sided, and in order to understand and get the entire picture, both sides have to be investigated and brought to light. Leadership starts at the top, and our city is a mess – who is responsible, a few police? Easy to judge without ALL the facts. This investigation was one sided and only has made a bad situation even worse... Who is responsible and why are we here???
