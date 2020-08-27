To the Editor:
The Oliver Lyle case was in 1969 and 1970. Right or wrong, why can’t we move on from the past? There are always two sides to every story, and no one ever mentions the changes that took place in the police department after that lawsuit. I’ve spoken with a local editor from the early 1970s, before the Sun Newspaper merged with the Post, and they said it was really about one police officer, and that officer was let go. Also, the police department addressed the issue with changes to how they do business. The chief was replaced, officers were required to have a college degrees, and new training and education was addressed to ensure fairness and accountability.
Golden Valley is a wonderful place to live. Human rights have been an important part of our community since the 1960s. Our Human Rights Commission was formed in 1965. Back than it was known as the Civil Rights Commission, because there were citizens who saw the importance of human rights and equality for everyone. If I’m not mistaken, we were the first Civil Rights Commission (or one of the first) in Minnesota. More recently the city has worked with the Rising Tides Task Force, to better understand the needs of our minority communities and how we want to incorporate equality in our city business and community. Golden Valley has taken human rights seriously for many years. Are we perfect? No, but we do realize and have acted on issues about racism.
Golden Valley has awesome citizens, a great police department, city manager and staff. In life there is always times we can do better and changes have to take place. But that is what life is about. Things happen … Good, bad and ugly! Time to see the good things that are being done and appreciate how much has been done for many years, to ensure Golden Valley is a great place to live, work and play for everyone!
