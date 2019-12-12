To the Editor:
Treat the world with care. That is General Mills’ sustainability mission and treating the world with care means starting right in our own backyard. At our global headquarters in Golden Valley, we are making meaningful changes that will promote a healthier environment, improve employee wellness, reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change.
We are in the process of converting 1 acre of our campus from traditional turf to native prairie grass which promotes biodiversity, helps prevent soil erosion and improves water quality. Inside the building we are making our temperature control and lighting systems more energy efficient and have installed electric vehicle charging stations for our employees. General Mills is also taking steps globally through regenerative agriculture, catalyzing a new frontier of food waste reduction and food surplus recovery, and working to make all packaging recyclable by design by 2030.
We understand that it takes collaboration among corporations, nonprofits, and universities to tackle these big issues. It’s why we are a member of the Minnesota Sustainable Growth Coalition, a business-led, cross-sector partnership focused on accelerating a thriving, circular economy. Each member-organization is committed to sustainability, but we recognize that together, we can have a larger impact.
An example of this collaboration is the Corporate Guide to Sustainable Landscaping. This guide uses real-life examples from member corporate campuses including General Mills and provides the how-tos for companies to make changes that add brand value, improve employee wellness, and create more environmentally-friendly campuses. Capitalizing on company assets and potentially under-valued spaces, the guide provides numerous ideas for organizations like urban canopies, native landscaping and green roofs.
Businesses of all sizes can use the guide to find ways they can make improvements. It’s a great way to be a leader on sustainability while finding ways to add value for your company and employees. We know all companies can treat the world with care by making changes right in their own backyard.
Jodene Woods
Minnetonka
Jodene Woods is the workplace operations manager at General Mills.
