I really appreciated the article about the local effort to pull garlic mustard and buckthorn, spearheaded by Rachel Braaten and the New Hope Women of Today. (Aug. 5, page 6). This spring, the group came to pull garlic mustard at the Memory Lane Pond property near my home. I could hardly believe the event was true! I had noticed the garlic mustard weed was thriving and threatening my neighborhood. It was way more than I could take on. The weeding crew was a godsend!

The evening of May 20, a few neighbors and I joined in with Rachel’s group. We eliminated all the garlic mustard weeds that had seeds and filled several garbage bags! Because we were able to visit as we pulled, it was an enjoyable social time too.

I encourage anyone reading this to check out one of the garlic mustard or buckthorn pulling events Thursday evenings, 6:30 p.m., at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal. Rachel’s passion for the environment and her contagious enthusiasm are commendable! Perhaps she is driven by the quote from Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

