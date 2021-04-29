To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has really shown how important medical research is for our community. As Congress addresses the needs of our nation’s most vulnerable impacted by COVID-19, they’re also continuing their work to address another devsatating disease affecting milions of Americans – Alzheimer’s.
As someone who lost my grandmother Marlene to this devistating disease, I know how hard it can be on individuals, families and communitites. I will never forget getting the call from my mom saying it’s time. Grandma had been in hospice for a few weeks and it was time to go say our goodbyes. Wihtin three days, she had passed. I will always be thankful for being given the opportunity to say goodbye and tell her how much I love her.
It is only through increased research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is asking Congress to increase funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $289 million.
Please join me in urging Congressman Dean Phillips to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting critical funding. With these funding increases, scientists will be able to work at a more rapid pace to advance basic disease knowledge, explore ways to reduce risk, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and drug targeting, and make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s visit alzimpact.org.
Sarah Dettmann
Brooklyn Park
Editor’s note: Sarah Dettmann is on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee.
