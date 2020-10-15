To the Editor:
I would like to encourage residents of House District 45A, which includes parts of Crystal, New Hope and Plymouth, to join me in supporting Cedrick Frazier for election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
I have had the opportunity to get to know Cedrick as a hard-working, dedicated member of the New Hope City Council. During my campaign two years ago, Cedrick knocked on many doors in New Hope not only to promote my candidacy but to learn about the issues important to the residents. Cedrick is a thoughtful listener, and he will be a thoughtful, well-informed member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Cedrick cares about our community and has demonstrated this with his work on the council.
Cedrick and I share many of the same core values: providing access to quality health care, helping all Minnesotans achieve economic security, protecting our environment, investing in a world-class education system, creating an environment for personal safety and peace of mind. These values will guide his work in the Legislature, just as they have guided his work in his professional life and his work for the community.
Cedrick understands the issues that are important to the residents of District 45A. He will approach his legislative work in positive and constructive ways to achieve results that will be beneficial for the residents of the district.
I hope you will join me in voting for Cedrick Frazier in the Nov. 3 General Election.
