To the Editor:
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil, Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute for their decades of hiding climate science is a just effort to protect consumers and seek restitution for harm to the people of Minnesota. Fossil fuel companies ignored the climate crisis as they polluted and funded efforts to block action.
The idea that holding them accountable will harm consumers is absurd (“LETTER: Minnesota climate change lawsuit will only hurt consumers”). Climate change is already hurting our wallets through higher utility payments and insurance premiums, not to mention the billions in damage that worsening heat waves, floods and storms cause to our infrastructure, farmers and other industries.
Multi-billion dollar companies like Exxon have profited from fossil fuels and climate destruction while receiving billions in taxpayer subsidies. Holding them accountable (and transitioning to a clean energy future) will be a clear win for consumers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.