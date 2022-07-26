To the editor:

I have been quietly watching and looking at Brooklyn Center since I was defeated as your Mayor in the 2018 election where Mayor Elliott was elected Brooklyn Center’s mayor. He has made mistakes as any person would serving as an elected official with little to no political experience. I supported Elliott after his win of the Mayor’s seat and offered to help discuss how Brooklyn Center had advanced and positioned itself for major redevelopment, prosperity tax base expansion, and the potential for prosperity for its businesses and citizens during the last 24 years prior to 2019. I was saddened when he elected not to pursue the offers. Being a Mayor for 12 years and 12 years prior to that being the chair of the Planning and Zoning, eight years on the Charter Commission and working full time as a Chief Technology Office, IT manager, and IT employee over my almost 30 year career as a State of MN employee in IT. I had also served 8 years on Kasota’s City Council.

