I have been quietly watching and looking at Brooklyn Center since I was defeated as your Mayor in the 2018 election where Mayor Elliott was elected Brooklyn Center’s mayor. He has made mistakes as any person would serving as an elected official with little to no political experience. I supported Elliott after his win of the Mayor’s seat and offered to help discuss how Brooklyn Center had advanced and positioned itself for major redevelopment, prosperity tax base expansion, and the potential for prosperity for its businesses and citizens during the last 24 years prior to 2019. I was saddened when he elected not to pursue the offers. Being a Mayor for 12 years and 12 years prior to that being the chair of the Planning and Zoning, eight years on the Charter Commission and working full time as a Chief Technology Office, IT manager, and IT employee over my almost 30 year career as a State of MN employee in IT. I had also served 8 years on Kasota’s City Council.
In my opinion Mayor Elliot was elected with high hopes to build our community for the benefit of all of its citizens from all of its diverse community members to city growth and the prosperity that good sound planning brings to a City and its residents.
I served as Brooklyn Center’s Mayor with Councilmember April Graves and found that she is truly looking to serve to make Brooklyn Center much better.
I had a discussion with our former Mayor Phil Cohen some years ago. His comment was if you’re not supporting all the positives in Brooklyn Center and continue to bash or bad mouth Brooklyn Center, you should move to some other city you find to be better.
There are many more people in Brooklyn Center than one ethnic background of community members.
I have returned to my home town of Kasota and live there now. The metro has become dangerous for citizens and lack of respect for life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.