To the editor:

I am a former mayor of the City of Brooklyn Center, and was so for 12 years. I want you all to know how frustrated I am with the action of the current Mayor Mike Elliott.

Somehow, he is not aware of the duties required of the mayor of our city, and what he was elected and is being paid to do.

Most everyone is unhappy with the increase in our city taxes. I want you to know the mayor is requesting an employee that will be working for him and doing some of the meetings and studies of upcoming projects that he should be doing for himself.

He is asking for the backing of the council to give him the approval to hire on his own senior policy, administrative and constituent services aide to assist the mayor in carrying out duties of the office of mayor.

City staff has looked at financial cost to the citizens. The full-time pay range would be from $47,694 to $58,046.

I have known many mayors of the past and also after me. We all did the work and studies that were a part of our job that we were paid for. Most had full time jobs outside of city work.

I cannot understand why he is so busy that he cannot do the duties of a part-time mayor. Every mayor in our history has been able to do it.

I think it is time we start looking for a replacement candidate for 2022, one that understands what is needed and has the ability to follow through on the needs.

Myrna Kragness-Kauth

Brooklyn Center

Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness-Kauth was mayor of Brooklyn Center from Jan. 1, 1995 to Dec. 31, 2006.

