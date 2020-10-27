To the Editor:
Greta Evans-Becker is a candidate for the Robbinsdale District 281 School Board. My husband Lyndon Carlson and I are supporting Greta for these reasons: Greta’s experience, knowledge of education, commitment to students, and leadership skills.
For sixteen years Greta was a teacher in the Robbinsdale District schools. For twelve years, she was the principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School in Golden Valley. She is the mother of three Robbinsdale graduates. She knows our community and will be a thoughtful, dedicated member of the Robbinsdale School Board. She is a problem-solver and decision-maker who knows the importance of making sound, constructive decisions to keep the district strong and to maintain its commitment to quality education for all students. She understands the need to be fiscally responsible without sacrificing the educational needs of our students.
One of the major responsibilities of the board is hiring a superintendent. This will be a priority for the Robbinsdale Board over the next several months. Greta is well-prepared and capable of hiring the right person to lead our district. School board membership is one of the most important public offices one can hold. The school board makes decisions that affect our entire community – whether we have students in school or not. A strong, quality educational system is a benefit for all of us.
I encourage you to join Lyndon and myself in voting for Greta Evans-Becker for Robbinsdale District 281 School Board.
