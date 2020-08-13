To the editor:
Minnesotans are enduring unprecedented hardships. While more than 50,000 of us have suffered through the detrimental health consequences of COVID-19, more than 300,000 are unemployed, as a result of the needed actions that people, businesses, and governments have taken to protect our health. Many in our communities struggle to get by with dwindling incomes and savings, children are often going hungry, and many are late on rent and mortgage payments.
It’s going to take unprecedented solutions to lift our families and workers to a place of greater security and well-being. Congress must act boldly by making people the center of their COVID relief efforts, including by protecting schools, health care, and other essential public services we rely on by including significant aid to the state of Minnesota, and local and tribal governments.
The most recent state budget data show that dramatic drops in revenues are contributing to a $2.4 billion shortfall in the current budget cycle. Without a large relief package from the federal government, we risk a longer and deeper recession, filled with more hungry families, more folks without homes, and more Minnesotans without jobs. Do not fall into the trap of austerity. We have the resources necessary to protect working people and easily raise revenue from Minnesota’s most wealthy individuals and profitable corporations.
The initial proposal from the U.S. Senate falls far short of what Minnesotans need. Call on our Minnesota Congressional representatives to keep pushing for a larger, more comprehensive relief package that allows all of us to navigate our way through this calamity with greater health and well-being. Mitch McConnel said he would rather let local governments “go bankrupt” – we must fight together for this critical funding.
Essential workers deserve our thanks and praise. If state and local government funding fails to pass in the US Senate, they will be given layoff notices instead. We cannot let that happen.
Max Hall
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.