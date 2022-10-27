So maybe you’ve seen the printed materials in your mailbox? There’s no need to be swayed by candidates endorsed by organizations such as the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers (RTF). While endorsements are nice for candidates to get free marketing materials and have the information on their signage, the endorsement is still only given by a small group of constituents.
I encourage you to understand that when the RTF postcard says “These candidates know the value of listening to the needs of students, staff and the community to continue to follow our strategic plan and create safe and welcoming schools for all our children,” they’re not endorsing three candidates who’ve been at every listening session and school board meeting for the last three years. They’re not endorsing candidates who’ve been asking questions over and over and not getting any answers. They’re not endorsing candidates who’ve proven that they truly care - not just with words, but with action.
These three candidates are Aileen White, ReNae Bowman and Kim Holmes. These women want to do what’s right for our students. They’ve attended every listening session for years, trying to get answers from our current board, but are either dismissed or ignored. The questions they’re asking aren’t hard; the topics aren’t the most controversial. These three candidates want timely answers to questions about budget, safety, communication and transportation. To date, they’re still waiting for answers.
Instead of wasting any more time waiting for answers, they’re going to get themselves elected and find out the answers! I promise you that if these candidates become part of our school board, there will not be any more ignored questions and no one will be dismissed from bringing up a concern that affects Robbinsdale students or staff.
The current school board is intimidated and what does that say for their ability to be under public scrutiny? If you can’t stand the heat; get out of the kitchen!
Vote Aileen, Kim and ReNae on Nov. 8! You’ll be glad you did!
