To the editor:

Hate is a human emotion. It is not a crime. Only an illegal action resulting from hate may be a crime. All laws saying hate is a crime are unconstitutional. They should be reversed. Hennepin County should not be spending $1 million on an initiative that includes collecting reports of hate.

Mary O’Connor

Brooklyn Center

