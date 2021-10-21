To the Editor:
Several recent letters to the editor have referenced political parties in the Golden Valley City Council race, and I want to clarify.
The Minnesota DFL offers candidates in nonpartisan races, such as city council and school board, a Resolution of Support, which is not an endorsement. It allows candidates in nonpartisan races who support DFL principles to share that they have a Resolution of Support from the local DFL – in the case of Golden Valley, senate districts 45 and 46. The Resolution of Support allows candidates to access a DFL database from past canvassing for their geographic area. DFL senate districts do not give money or offer any other type of support to candidates in nonpartisan races.
To get a Resolution of Support, candidates complete an extensive questionnaire and interview with the Resolution of Support Committee for both Senate District 45 and 46, which vote on whether to advance the candidate to the larger Senate District Central Committee for a vote by membership.
In 2019, Joanie Clausen requested a Resolution of Support from DFL Senate Districts 45 and 46, as she had in past years, and went through the interview process. She was denied for not representing basic DFL principles and didn’t make it to a full membership vote. As a result, she didn’t seek a Resolution of Support in 2021.
Some candidates and their supporters are spreading misinformation that candidates who get the Resolution of Support are beholden to a political party, are provided with talking points or cannot think for themselves, which couldn’t be further from the truth.
There is nothing wrong with candidates in nonpartisan races seeking a Resolution of Support from local political party units. I personally know the Golden Valley City Council members and am fully confident that they’re independent thinkers who are responsible and accountable to residents, not a political party. Because an individual didn’t get the Resolution of Support they wanted doesn’t mean other candidates shouldn’t benefit from that support. It’s a good thing.
