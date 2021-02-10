To the Editor:

It’s awesome to provide the dental services for children, but will there be dental care for elders? Really needed!

I am a senior without health care and am reasonably healthy. I have an issue with a molar on my lower right side that has an abscess and needs to be dealt with immediately. Due to COVID-19 and other issues, this is not reconsidered a high priority. I have done some research on my own and know how devastating this can be to my overall health, and how it can lead to heart problems and other ailments of the body. I need assistance ASAP. Please help.

