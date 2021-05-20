To the Editor:
I read Garrett Tomczak’s May 13 letter and wholeheartedly concur with his views on the April listening session hosted by the Robbinsdale Blue Line LRT Extension Advisory Committee. The Met Council is not being held accountable and is pitching a bad idea.
Why does the council start with a line drawn down Highway 81 and say, “What do you think?” In my view, the Met Council’s presentation at the April 28 meeting (and other public forums) was vague and without enough details to make informed decisions. It is preposterous to “sell” the public on a multi-billion dollar project without having hard data on projected costs, derived financial benefits for the communities and proving safe and sustainable ridership.
Additionally, there is no information on how the disruptions and displacements will be mitigated. Questions to the council are met with vague non-answers. Now, why would anyone go forth with pitching a project of this magnitude to the public without knowing the costs and benefits before proceeding?
I sense we are being sold a “bill of goods” without proven merits. For instance, space for the LRT running down the center of the newly-reconstructed Highway 81 will require giving up two lanes (which we really need). How is the bridge reconstruction at Lowry and Broadway being addressed, so we don’t re-do it later? LRT space in Robbinsdale and Minneapolis is extremely tight and will require giving up turn lanes and private property, and there will be years-long disruptions and detours affecting businesses, residents and drivers.
There are so many more issues that are not being addressed or are being minimized. We should demand full disclosure.
If we truly want our communities to be outstanding, it would seem the several billion dollar investment could instead radically improve bus rapid transit, improve our business communities, public safety and housing for starters. If several billion dollars were invested in the communities themselves rather than just a mode of transportation, we would all be much better for it. Again, why do we need the LRT?
