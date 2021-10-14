To the Editor:
I encourage Golden Valley residents to support Joanie Clausen for City Council. I’ve had the great pleasure of getting to know Joanie while running against her for City Council and found her to be honest, hard-working, experienced, and fiscally-responsible.
Joanie will ensure GV maintains proper funding to combat crime and deal with fire emergencies. She also provides pragmatic solutions while being respectful of differing viewpoints.
Join me in voting for Joanie Clausen for City Council!
