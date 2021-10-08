To the Editor:
As the former chief of the Golden Valley Police Department and lifelong resident of Golden Valley, I am writing to encourage the citizens of Golden Valley to cast their vote this fall to send Joanie Clausen back to the city council.
Over the past year I have personally spoken to several current and former police officers. I have been saddened to hear the stories of disrespectful treatment toward dedicated Golden Valley police officers and the police chief have received from the mayor, City Council, and the city’s senior leadership.
Consequently, a quarter of the police officers and the police chief have left the department, diminishing public safety in the city.
Clausen and I both believe that reforms are needed in law enforcement, including increasing diversity, improving training, and holding officers accountable. I know that Clausen will advocate for these reforms and will give our dedicated police officers the support they deserve.
This election is critical for the future of the community. Please get out and vote for a candidate who cares deeply about Golden Valley and will bring common sense and a voice of moderation back to the city council. Vote Joanie Clausen.
Bob Hernz was a longtime officer at the Golden Valley Police Department, serving as chief of police from 2002-2007.
