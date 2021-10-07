To the Editor:

I am writing in support of and to endorse Joanie Clausen for the Golden Valley City Council.

I have never met anyone that knows more about Golden Valley than Clausen. Her knowledge of the city and what makes it work is priceless.

From her previous time on the City Council, I know that Clausen is well prepared for the meeting and is not afraid to state her views. She is also respectful of other peoples opinions.

In the 50+ years I have lived in Golden Valley I never knew what political party anyone on the council belonged to. That is no longer the case.

We need people on the City Council that have the best interest of all of the citizens and not just certain groups.

