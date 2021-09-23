To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Joanie Clausen for the Golden Valley City Council. Joanie grew up in Golden Valley and her heart lies within the framework of our city. She is honest, approachable, trustworthy, hardworking, a good neighbor and does what she says she’ll do. Both myself and my wife, Jean Anderson, think the Golden Valley City Council needs her honesty and perspective.
I met Joanie when I had some issues with the light rail. I found her very open, responsive, and willing to take the time to answer all the questions I had. Since than I have followed her political career and have always felt she has Golden Valley’s best interests in mind.
Finally, Joanie and I are dog lovers and whenever we see each other walking our dogs, there is not a time when she does not reach out to me with a smile and a big hello. She is outgoing, appreciates and respects people, and loves Golden Valley.
On Nov. 2, I encourage everyone to vote Joanie Clausen back into office, to ensure we are all represented. A vote for Joanie means a vote for transparency, commitment and compassion.
