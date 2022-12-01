To the Editor:

I found your recent articles regarding the Hubbard bikeway very unsettling. Our Robbinsdale City Council needs to be reminded they are public servants, voted in by the residents of Robbinsdale. All public servants, including city employees, should be held accountable. They work for ‘US’, not the other way around.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments