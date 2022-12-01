I found your recent articles regarding the Hubbard bikeway very unsettling. Our Robbinsdale City Council needs to be reminded they are public servants, voted in by the residents of Robbinsdale. All public servants, including city employees, should be held accountable. They work for ‘US’, not the other way around.
I am an avid bicyclist and you may see me regularly on the streets of Robbinsdale, Hubbard area included. Don’t get me wrong, I love bicycle paths, especially the Grand Rounds and Three Rivers bike paths. But the amount of traffic in the Hubbard area simply does not warrant a bicycle path. The traffic level in that area suggests the likelihood of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle is about equivalent to a person being struck by lightning. I question the sense of urgency.
From what I gather from MN Statute Chapter 429, for a special assessment, the land must receive ‘special benefit’ or value, the assessment divided equally to ‘like classes’ of property, and the assessment cannot exceed the value of the benefit. It does not state that the people within the community should receive the benefit. Special assessments can be made on roads and parks, which not only improves services to the people, but also benefits the value of the land. A bicycle path benefits a small subset of the population, and debatably does not benefit the value of the land (otherwise people would not be complaining).
The city had this “plan” for some time, probably paid planner “friends” to create it, but unfortunately did not ask the people of Robbinsdale. The internet provides free surveying tools, and the city has access to many resident email addresses with its new invoicing platform. The city could have elicited our opinions and not embarrassed itself with public outcry, and avoided employees defending themselves with rude statements boasting ‘professional’ opinions.
I ask the city of Robbinsdale to be more inclusive in these decisions using modern techniques. Or you will be voted out or called out... Again, you work for us.
