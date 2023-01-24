To the Editor:
It was disappointing finding no mention in this local publication of an important resolution. The resolution supports state and federal legislation which establishes a well-designed and efficient public health finance system.
This resolution was passed by the Brooklyn Park City Council on Dec. 12, 2022, making Brooklyn Park the most recent city in Minnesota – joining Minneapolis, St Paul, Duluth, Osseo, St. Louis Park – as well as over 100 other cities nationwide.
Councilmembers voting in favor of the resolution recognized, in short, that the United States private health care insurance system creates financial and bureaucratic barriers preventing individuals from obtaining necessary medical care, driving up overall health care costs at unsustainable rates.
This saddles individuals, businesses, and local governments with unaffordable health care costs.
As 229,000 remain uninsured, one-quarter of Minnesotans struggle paying their medical bills and nearly half of our residents delay or skip necessary medical care over cost concerns.
At the current rate of growth, Minnesota’s total health care spending will more than double from $54 billion in 2019 to $104 billion in 2029, becoming 19 percent of our state economy – more than housing and transportation. (MDH – October 2021)
The Brooklyn Park City Council committed to being responsible stewards of residents’ tax payer dollars.
City employee health care expenses have increased at an unsustainable annual rate. This creates upward pressure on local property taxes and strongly impacts the financial stability of the city budget.
The Minnesota Health Plan (S.F. 1643) and Medicare for All Act of 2021 (H.R. 1976) would both create a single payer, universal public health care finance system, which contains costs, saves money, and reduces administrative complexity, while providing high quality, comprehensive health care for every Minnesotan. It would relieve both public and private employers of the burden of providing health care benefits.
Multiple studies of single payer financing have confirmed extraordinary savings of $2 to $5 trillion of national health care spending over 10 years. (The Hill – 2/24/20)
I commend the Councilmembers and Mayor, who see the need to be fiscally responsible with our tax dollars, as well as improving the lives of their constituents!
For more Information: hca-mn.org, mnhealthplan.org
Dave Garibaldi
Osseo
Dave Garibaldi serves on the board of directors and is a volunteer for Health Care for All Minnesota.
