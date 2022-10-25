To the editor:
At the request of my fellow Brooklyn Center Charter Commissioners, I was asked to explain our majority support for the proposed Charter Amendments on the ballot.
Regarding Question 1, a Sub-Committee of the Charter Commission drafted the proposed language in response to the chaos of the riots in Brooklyn Center. That language was approved by the Charter Commission and failed to be approved by a unanimous City Council.
The city appeared to lack a standardized system of command-and-control during that crisis. Although rare in Brooklyn Center, a majority of Commissioners wondered what would happen in the event of natural disasters, such as tornadoes or floods, lengthy utility failures, or larger civil unrest.
The Commission looked at proximate City Charters for similar language that would facilitate coordination. Coordination of efforts should be made among city departments, including City Council, Administration, Police and Fire. In addition, the City needs to work with other agencies, such as county, state and federal bodies.
Regarding Question 2, city staff played a role in considering this language. The Commission was concerned that delays in payments were possible because of the archaic language in the City Charter requiring mutual signatures by the Mayor and City Manager. The Amendment allows the City Council to develop a purchasing policy that could include how signing authority may be delegated and accountability protected.
This language also failed to achieve unanimity on the City Council.
The proposed language would guaranty that the City maintain functioning relationships with vendors. The proposed language will also protect the city’s bond and credit ratings by avoiding delays.
City staff also played a role in the language in Question 3. This proposal also failed to attain a unanimous vote of the City Council.
Unnecessary delays in the administration and implementation of City Ordinances interferes in the efficiency of city governance. The current Charter allows a Mayor or Acting Mayor to effectively “pocket veto” any Ordinance not signed seasonably.
Stan J. Leino
Brooklyn Center
