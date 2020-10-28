To the Editor:
The BNSF Railway seems intent to disallow the proposed Bottineau Light Rail to share its right-of-way through our suburbs, at a cost of preventing the most direct route for light rail trains to connect to the existing Blue Line, serving MSP Airport and the Mall of America. Of course, this forces an alternate route and great added expense, certain to result in street closures, traffic hazards and increased noise. Can you picture light rail trains running down the middle of Penn Avenue North? No, whatever they come up with is fated to be far inferior to what’s been proposed.
Years ago, BNSF had a plan to increase freight traffic along the corridor by rerouting Canadian Pacific trains from Crystal. Hennepin County scuttled it by purchasing land BNSF needed, and it seems the railway’s aim now is to exact revenge. It flatly refuses to negotiate with Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council, to the disappointment and frustration of city leaders along the proposed light rail route.
The railroad claims that LRT traffic would hinder its ability to provide first-class freight service to its customers. My question is, “WHAT customers?” How many businesses are located along the proposed 13-mile route?
Precious few, as the seldom-used trackage seems to indicate. When my family moved to Robbinsdale in 1949, those tracks – double then – constituted the Great Northern Railway’s main line. It was commonplace then for both freight and Empire Builder passenger trains to traverse the city at regular intervals each day. Fast forward to 2020. My present home is situated right above that corridor, and sometimes days pass without a train going by. Picture, if you will, the villain in an old-time movie tying the heroine to the railroad tracks. Were it these particular tracks, that hapless girl would starve to death before being run over by a train!
A fortune has already been spent on the Blue Line project. Good officials: it’s too late to change horses midstream. Please continue attempts to persuade BNSF that freight and passenger services can coexist. Offer them the moon; It will prove cheaper than starting from scratch.
