To the Editor:
First, I want to thank all my friends, family and neighbors for the tremendous support during my eight years as mayor of Robbinsdale. I am proud of the things we accomplished and how hard we worked to make Robbinsdale a great place to be. I also acknowledge the dedication of my colleagues on the City Council. We worked extremely well together and this was critical to our success.
In November, we will elect a new mayor. Robbinsdale has extremely positive momentum right now and I know we all want to see it continue. Having been mayor, I also know what challenges lie ahead. As a result, I am excited to encourage Robbinsdale residents to vote Bill Blonigan for mayor.
Bill’s municipal and professional experience are invaluable to Robbinsdale. His expertise is especially important as we welcome two new voices on the City Council in Ward 1 and Ward 2. Specifically, Bill is proficient at analyzing data and trends related to our budget and bond services. His perspective as an attorney helps protect Robbinsdale and reduce risk. Bill will also leverage established relationships for the benefit of residents and businesses. Last, and probably most important, Bill is a great leader and has a record of dedication and attention to the individual issues and requests from residents.
Please vote Bill Blonigan for Robbinsdale Mayor and let’s keep Robbinsdale humming!
Thank you, Robbinsdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.