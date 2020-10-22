To the Editor:
Helen Bassett is a hard-working, valued member of the District 281 School Board. We need her leadership, experience, expertise and perspective on the School Board. She can be counted upon to advocate for the “best interests” of all students and has a unique background that supports informed decision-making. At a time when the percentage of District 281 students who qualify for free or reduced lunch is growing and students of color make up a substantial portion of the student body, Helen’s equity lens and lived experiences are essential to meeting student needs and supporting student success. As a former two-term Intermediate District 287 director, Helen understands the needs of the range of students and is familiar with many dimensions of what it will take to close the opportunity gap. She was a co-founder of the National Coalition of Survivors for Violence Prevention and has experience in the area of juvenile diversion with a police department. And, Helen has 16 years of experience in the area of public health which is a true asset to District 281 in the current environment. Helen was selected for the Minnesota School Board Association’s 2018 All State School Board which is a reflection of her excellent contributions as an elected school board director. She is co-founder of the Minnesota School Board Directors of Color. Representation on the District 281 School Board must closely represent the composition of the community served. Vote Helen Bassett for District 281 School Board!
Paula J. Beugen
Golden Valley
Paula J. Beugen is a former three-term director of the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board.
