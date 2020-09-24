To the Editor:
I have lived in Golden Valley for the past five years with my husband and two boys (ages 5 and 7). We are part of the Robbinsdale School District and care deeply about its future. In considering candidates for School Board, it is important to us that our leaders reflect our community and have the skills to develop a sustainable, safe, and equitable infrastructure. This is why I’m voting for Helen Bassett.
Bassett is an exceptionally thoughtful leader who has the experience needed to guide our school district to a prosperous future. She has served on the board for the past four terms and has delivered results. She understands how schools and nonprofits operate and has been a tireless advocate for fiscal responsibility as well as equity issues. Her 30-plus years of experience spanning youth development, violence prevention, public health and child welfare has already brought tremendous strength to our district. Bassett is ready to build on the work that has been done. She stands with us and thoughtfully considers the needs of each student, family and staff member to inform decisions. She works courageously on our behalf, and we need her leadership now more than ever.
Please join me in supporting Helen Bassett for Robbinsdale School Board! Find her on FaceBook: @HelenBassett4281Schools.
