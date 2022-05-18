There were quite a few headlines when Bruce Willis recently announced he had aphasia and was stepping down from acting. Do you know what aphasia is?
Fifteen years ago I had a stroke. A blood clot went from my leg to the left side of my brain, and damaged my brain permanently. I now have aphasia which limits my ability to talk, read, and write.
Aphasia can show itself in many myriad ways. I know what I want to say, but it often comes out wrong. My friends know me, and realize if something doesn’t make sense they will ask me, and can understand what I am saying. Even though I have trouble talking, I am still intelligent. In some ways I feel like I am in a strange country and cannot understand the language.
I have many friends with aphasia. We are all different. Some can write better, some can understand better, some can read better than me. Robbinsdale Schools has adult education classes to help those with stroke and brain injury survivors, and I find these very helpful.
I do continue to get better year after year. For me, I can dictate on my phone since I can’t type or write. This allows me to write poetry. I have published a book with others that have aphasia and brain injury.
I know I am still getting better. Aphasia can be challenging. I am sad that Bruce Willis, and many others, have to also suffer from aphasia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.