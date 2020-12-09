To the Editor:
Thanks to Keith Anderson (Opinions, Nov. 26) for reminding us that “The phrase ‘I have to do what makes me happy’ is a little warped if there is no context to it,” and that “self-gratification is an empty pursuit.”
This idea was perhaps never better expressed than in the lyrics from the 1925 musical “No, No, Nanette”: “I want to be happy, but I won’t be happy till I make you happy too.”
How true, and how often we forget!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.