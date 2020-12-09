To the Editor:

Thanks to Keith Anderson (Opinions, Nov. 26) for reminding us that “The phrase ‘I have to do what makes me happy’ is a little warped if there is no context to it,” and that “self-gratification is an empty pursuit.”

This idea was perhaps never better expressed than in the lyrics from the 1925 musical “No, No, Nanette”: “I want to be happy, but I won’t be happy till I make you happy too.”

How true, and how often we forget!

Tags

Load comments