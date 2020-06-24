To the editor:

A constitutional amendment won’t address our education achievement gap.

How can the state of Minnesota ensure that all children have the skills necessary to participate in society? Do families really want to give that responsibility to the government? This proposed constitutional amendment puts forth an impossible goal.

Mary O’Connor

Brooklyn Center

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments