To the editor:
A constitutional amendment won’t address our education achievement gap.
How can the state of Minnesota ensure that all children have the skills necessary to participate in society? Do families really want to give that responsibility to the government? This proposed constitutional amendment puts forth an impossible goal.
Mary O’Connor
Brooklyn Center
