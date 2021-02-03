To the Editor:
This is an invitation for the community of Robbinsdale Area Schools to come together and support our students. Please plan to attend the eighth annual Bird Bash, hosted by the Seven Dreams Education Foundation. This year’s event, a virtual gala, is on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. The Bash is free, the goal is to raise $50,000 to fund the project called “Telling Everyone’s Story With Multicultural Books.” The purpose is to continually inspire students to keep reading by adding to our middle and high school media centers 2,500 print and electronic books that reflect our wonderfully diverse student population.
A fun program is promised with two great locals emceeing: Sally Wingert, an alum of the district who acts in several local theaters including the Guthrie Theater, on Broadway and London’s West End, as well as Dave Kiser, CCX Media and Seven Dreams board member. Activities include a silent auction, a pre-program starting at 6:30, followed by the main show which provides information about the book project, ending with a premier auction.
The Bird Bash is free, registering ahead of time is encouraged and will provide you with information about how to purchase a Bird Bash gift bag and face mask, auction bidding and donating to support the project. Register at one/bidpal.net/birdbash2021. Find more information about Seven Dreams Education Foundation at sevendreamsfoundation.org.
Patsy Green and Katrinna Dexter are co-chairs of the 2021 Bird Bash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.