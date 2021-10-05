To the editor:

I am writing to say thanks to you for publishing Rep. Dean Phillip’s articles in the Sept. 23rd issue of the Sun Post. Also thanks to Rep. Phillips for writing the opinion regarding the need to amend the constitution to rid our political system of the influence of big money. We need our representatives to concentrate on doing work for ‘We The People’ instead of constantly needing to look for ways to stay in power by raising money. The Supreme Court was wrong in their decision to even think that corporations are people and money is speech.

I would also like to comment on Dean Phillips leading the call for Federal Transportation funds for rapid transit in Minnesota. We see so much building going on in the suburbs and no way of transportation except via personal vehicles. There are large business complexes constructed and no way for people to get to work at these places except by using personal vehicles. This prohibits many from being able to even look at these type jobs. It also causes increase in traffic and pollution in our environment. Thanks to Rep. Dean Phillips for taking the lead for some type of mass transportation.

Carol Germ

Brooklyn Park

