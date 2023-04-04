My name is Addison, and my great grandma, Marlene Simondet, died of Alzheimer’s in May of 2014, when I was six years old. Since then I’ve wished to have more time with her.
Last week I got a fantastic opportunity to go with my mom to Washington D.C. to speak with Congress about why it’s important for Medicare to cover new drugs approved by the FDA. That can help slow the progress of the disease so that people can have more time with the people they love.
I got a chance to meet so many amazing people, including two senators – one was Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Even though I’m not old enough to vote – yet – it was so awesome to see her being awarded the AIM Humanitarian Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. Hearing her talk of her own experience, and seeing her purple passion really touched me.
While in D.C. I’ve learned that Senator Klobuchar has been a remarkable advocate for the people affected by Alzheimer’s. She’s supported numerous bills to help people with dementia and has been a champion for research funding throughout her time in the Senate.
An important thing worth mentioning is that Alzheimer’s isn’t red nor blue but purple. I am proud of our elected officials, especially Amy Klobuchar, who supports making sure that Medicare compensates for the drugs people need to help with Alzheimer’s. We can all make a difference by being involved and being a passionate purple advocate. I know we did!
